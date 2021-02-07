Op-Ed: The Power of Otherization

Otherization is the age-old phenomenon advanced by individuals who have a sense of their own specialness in the world. The only antidote for their destructive behavior is for the “others” to assert their dignity and reclaim their culture, civilization, and country.

CLEVELAND, OH – Some time ago, it was suggested that I submit my essays to a respected online publisher. It was accepted, but when it came time to reading the published piece, I realized it was missing my explanation, the point of my effort. I checked it against the original and wondered how the line had been dropped. I called the editor’s attention to what I thought was an inadvertent glitch, only to learn that he had removed it intentionally, not realizing its cruciality. After a few words of explanation, he agreed to its reinsertion, but the initial readers had been robbed of my intent.

It happened yet again. Finding no spelling or grammatical errors and, I assumed, feeling a need to “do something,” he took an action that suited his own predisposition. In his own defense, he cited his credentials. What good are credentials when the patient has died? He said it was not his company’s policy to check rewrites with the author, and I explained it was not my policy to have my name attached to changes I’d not endorsed. And that was that.

Now, years later, I sent my recent essay, “Wasted Lives,” to an Israeli publisher that had been posting my work for numerous years. I was one of several listed as bloggers. When I searched my work on the site this time, I found my essay was replete with typographical or spelling errors, sarcastic parenthetical remarks, one or two unusual introductory insertions, and a postscript following my closing quote from a prominent author. I contacted the editor to ask what happened and realized that she had taken a particular interest in my essay. In fact, she posted it on the op-ed page, which, apparently, then gave her leave to insert and embellish at will. Her interest was personal, and her interjections were to the situations, quite unnecessary since I provided my opposition to the propaganda in ensuing paragraphs and links. She was obviously slighted by my displeasure, did not apologize for her blunders, and the piece, complete with the nonsense and misspellings, remains buried forever under my authorship. That was also that.

These incidents, while certainly small potatoes, are representative of something much larger that we are seeing in our world today.

There are many in positions of varying degrees of influence who have come to believe that they have both the power and perhaps divine right to scrutinize the deeds of others and take any actions they deem appropriate for their own objectives. They have become the superior beings over the inferior ones who must obey. The superiors have the right to “otherize,” to wield their power, to view and treat other persons or groups as intrinsically different from and alien to themselves. “Otherization,” the noun, describes the condition in which an individual or group is excluded by an artificially established norm, thereby creating the discord endemic to a class system.

In our own schools, academia has infused a program that, under the guise of diversity, has divided the children against themselves, taught them to otherize by ethnicity, race, sex, and country of origin. Instead of equality in laws and opportunities, they are taught equity, for equal outcome, which is unfairly regulating opportunities and treatment for enforced conformity. The current vilification that has captured and manipulated our population is turning people of color against all Caucasians, uniting against so-called “white supremacism.” They are first imbued with a sense of victimization, resentment and anger, then inflated with an entitlement, superiority, and need for revenge. They are never taught that all of mankind’s history is a story of enslavement of all people, and that we in the west have made the abolition of slavery the law of our land.

The new powerful are then spurred to riot, damage, loot, cause harm and pain, while being exonerated of conscience and remorse. These are our own “jihadis,” protected by their uniform black clothes and masks to erase detection, shame and facial expressions. They are united to loot, set fires, bring down monuments to erase our history, and blamelessly attack police and everyday citizens. This power of destruction, permitted, and even fortified, to flourish with payments and donated signs and weapons, enriches them to continue. Their destruction has now reached a price tag of many hundreds of millions of dollars.

We know the schools are complicit. For too long our revolutionary academia abandoned their dedication to a good education and replaced it with social justice ideology – with the goal of redistribution of everything for equity – the same outcome regardless of talent, ability, hard work, acquired knowledge and achievement. The promise of equal opportunity penned in the US Declaration of Independence by Thomas Jefferson has been corrupted by the socialists; the lot of some coming at the expense of others. The elements of tribalism and discord are overcoming civilization and the cardinal values we hold dear.

Beyond the foregoing luminaries are those of far greater influence, the social-media ubermenchen of the Internet or World Wide Web, whose world view is socialism, globalism, and intolerance of the “others.” Being bestowed with enormous wealth, they therefore presume that they must possess exceptional wisdom. Known as “Big Tech” (BT), they use their technological muscle to censor, shadow ban, and data mine to swing our country’s ideology to the left. Established in the milieu of freedom of speech, intellect, information, expression, differing ideas and honest debate, BT not only discourages these ideals but is capable of removing them entirely. Any topic researched may come up its opposite, to the leftist platform, or completely obliterated.

They are self-anointed standard bearers whose rules are resolute. Views deemed “hate speech,” without explanation or defense, are eradicated. The culprits are Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix, and YouTube, which limit “dangerous content” (others’ views) and have gone so far as to remove access to communication necessities from the President of the United States. If they can do it to him, why not to the rest of us? A 2020 survey showed that Americans believed Big Tech has too much power, their reach immeasurable, their damage unbounded.

Their power extends to political coercion, control of information to affect public relations and opinions. Suggestions of buyers’ remorse with regard to the election of Biden-Harris are suddenly surfacing as voters are learning what was previously withheld – information detrimental to their Constitutional rights. The acolytes of the elites further conducted ballot harvesting, tampering and stuffing; voter suppression, and illegal poling practices. Their minions threaten job loss and even bodily harm. All of this is only acceptable to a self-proclaimed elite who think in terms of ‘them’ and ‘us,’ classic otherization.

The winner was announced, the installation made – of a mentally impaired man who is illegally using the title and position of President of the United States. This was a dream come true, not for us, but for former President Obama, who openly declared that he wanted a third term as president, because he is assuredly pulling the strings in the Deep State. He now has four more years to bring to ruin the country that he and his wife openly detest and disrespect. And should the illegitimacy be challenged, a tall wall with razor wire (a wall that Democrats eschewed for our southern border) encircles the compound in Washington. Further, 27,000 armed National Guards also patrol, a sure-fire sign of a tyrannical regime’s preparedness to fight the 80 million flag-waving, freedom-loving American citizens, the Others.

We are now as close as we could ever have imagined to being a totalitarian state, with companies closing and rampant job loss, citizens deprived of access to communication and other basic services, opinions stifled and threats of re-education camps or classes. The left has ample control over every facet of our society and, cleverly, has shifted the blame to the victims, the Others, the inferior white Europeans whose ancestry built the best free nation in the world, the ones who said we have a Republic – if we can keep it.