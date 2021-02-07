CrimeLocalSociety

New Smyrna Speedway Employee Dies Following Medical Episode After Altercation

By Jessica Mcfadyen
RACETRACK DEATH
Deputies responded to New Smyrna Speedway in reference to a large altercation between two race teams, involving a dozen or more people. Witnesses reported that 59-year-old Russell Crews went in to disperse the crowd and also become involved in an altercation.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL – A New Smyrna Speedway employee had a medical emergency following an altercation at the racetrack early Sunday and later died at an area hospital. Volusia sheriff’s detectives are continuing a death investigation after 59-year-old Russell Crews was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday at AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.

Earlier, around 12:30 a.m., deputies had responded to New Smyrna Speedway located at 3939 S.R. 44, New Smyrna Beach, in reference to a large altercation between two race teams, involving a dozen or more people. Witnesses reported that Crews went in to disperse the crowd and also become involved in an altercation.

Afterward, with the crowd dispersed and parties separated, witnesses said Crews sat down and began having a medical episode. A witness started performing CPR on Crews before an EMS crew arrived, took over CPR and transported Crews to the hospital.

At this point in the investigation there is no evidence of a direct link between Crews’ death and any specific actions of anyone involved in the altercation. An autopsy was scheduled for today, and the investigation remains active. There were no other injuries reported.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

