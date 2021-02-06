Early Morning Armed Robber At Large In Fort Myers Area

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’6″, medium build, approximately 30 to 40 years old, wearing a Tampa Bay baseball cap. Early this morning, just after 5 a.m., he walked into a Circle K store, showed the clerk a large fixed blade knife with a green handle and demanded money from the register.

FORT MYERS BEACH, FL – Early this morning, just after 5 a.m., an unknown suspect walked into the Circle K store, located at 17170 San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach. The man immediately showed the clerk a large fixed blade knife with a green handle and demanded money from the register.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the store, possibly on a bicycle, headed northbound on San Carlos Boulevard towards Summerlin Road. He is described as a white male, 5’6″, medium build, approximately 30 to 40 years old, wearing a Tampa Bay baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of this armed suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.