Early Morning Armed Robber At Large In Fort Myers Area

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Early this morning, just after 5 a.m., an unknown suspect walked into the Circle K store, located at 17170 San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach. The man immediately showed the clerk a large fixed blade knife with a green handle and demanded money from the register.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL – Early this morning, just after 5 a.m., an unknown suspect walked into the Circle K store, located at 17170 San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach. The man immediately showed the clerk a large fixed blade knife with a green handle and demanded money from the register.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the store, possibly on a bicycle, headed northbound on San Carlos Boulevard towards Summerlin Road. He is described as a white male, 5’6″, medium build, approximately 30 to 40 years old, wearing a Tampa Bay baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of this armed suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

