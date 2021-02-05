CrimeLocalSociety

Michigan Woman Dies In Pompano Beach Crash

By Joe Mcdermott
POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman in Pompano Beach on Tuesday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m. on February 2, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the 1400 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

According to traffic homicide detectives, the driver of a Lexus IS250 sedan, Lesly Maza, 21, of Hollywood, was traveling eastbound on West Atlantic Boulevard at a high rate of speed. After traveling over railroad tracks, Maza lost control, causing the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise and slide in a northeastern direction towards the median. The vehicle then entered the median causing the passenger side of the vehicle to strike two street signs and a tree. 

After the impact with the tree, the vehicle rotated clockwise and continued to slide toward the westbound lanes before coming to final rest. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported two passengers in the vehicle, Olivia Frolka, 21, of Rochester Hills Michigan and Alicia Cruz, 32, of Miami Beach, to Broward Health North. Frolka was pronounced deceased at approximately 5:20 a.m. at the hospital. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
