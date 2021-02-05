Michigan Woman Dies In Pompano Beach Crash

After traveling over railroad tracks, Lesly Maza, 21, of Hollywood lost control, causing her vehicle to rotate counterclockwise and strike two street signs and a tree. Her passenger, , Olivia Frolka, 21, of Rochester Hills Michigan was pronounced deceased at approximately 5:20 a.m. at the hospital.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman in Pompano Beach on Tuesday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m. on February 2, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the 1400 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach.

According to traffic homicide detectives, the driver of a Lexus IS250 sedan, Lesly Maza, 21, of Hollywood, was traveling eastbound on West Atlantic Boulevard at a high rate of speed. After traveling over railroad tracks, Maza lost control, causing the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise and slide in a northeastern direction towards the median. The vehicle then entered the median causing the passenger side of the vehicle to strike two street signs and a tree.

After the impact with the tree, the vehicle rotated clockwise and continued to slide toward the westbound lanes before coming to final rest. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported two passengers in the vehicle, Olivia Frolka, 21, of Rochester Hills Michigan and Alicia Cruz, 32, of Miami Beach, to Broward Health North. Frolka was pronounced deceased at approximately 5:20 a.m. at the hospital. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.