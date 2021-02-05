Marion County Detectives Make Arrest In Spree of Catalytic Converter Thefts; Found 42 in Ocklawaha Home, Being Sold to Company in Texas

Rosa Kodjafachian, 42, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she is held on a $40,000.00 bond. MCSO Property Crimes detectives are continuing to investigate the vast number of catalytic converter thefts.

On Wednesday, February 3, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Property Crimes detectives arrested Rosa Kodjafachian, 42, for crimes related to her business, one of which was “engaging in a pattern failure to maintain records” and “purchasing regulated metals from seller without a vehicle”, which are both felony offenses.

During the course of an ongoing investigation into catalytic converter thefts throughout Marion County Property Crimes detectives were led to execute a search warrant at Kodjafachian’s residence, located at 10735 SE 131st Lane, Ocklawaha, Florida. During the search, detectives located 42 catalytic converters in her home, along with invoices dating back to 2018 that detailed large quantities of catalytic converters having been sold to a company in Texas.

MCSO also received information that Kodjafachian, who holds secondhand dealer credentials, is the primary buyer of catalytic converters in Marion County. Sources also confirmed that she did not typically require any identification or proof of ownership for the converters she purchased. Detectives believe that this intentional failure to maintain records and flagrant disregard for the regulations on her business has significantly contributed to the recent thefts of catalytic converters, of which Marion County has received more than 90 reports of catalytic converter thefts since January 1, 2020.

Kodjafachian was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she is held on a $40,000.00 bond. MCSO Property Crimes detectives are continuing to investigate the vast number of catalytic converter thefts.