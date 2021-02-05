AutomotivePress ReleasesSports

Kia Motors to “Accelerate The Good” Through Donations to High School Football Programs Impacted by the Pandemic

By George McGregor
IRVINE, CA – As America readies for the action of the field this Sunday, Kia Motors America today announced an all-out blitz in support of America’s youth, specifically those whose football dreams have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. After 11 consecutive years of award-winning and thought-provoking ads in the big game, this year, Kia will focus on giving back directly to young people nationwide through a new charitable initiative in support of high school football programs across the country.

The first high school recipient is Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden, N.J. With 68 players on the team roster, in the fall of 2020, the Woodrow Wilson Tigers suspended their season due to budget cuts and social distancing mandates. Additional high school football programs will be added to the campaign and announced over the coming weeks.

“Football is America’s game, and this Sunday will provide the welcome break we all need from the pandemic. As we thought about it more, we realized Kia could use this as an opportunity to help high school players keep working toward their dreams of someday being on football’s biggest stage,” said Russell Wager, vice president, marketing, Kia Motors America. “Kia is continuing to help young people in need get back some of their pre-pandemic lives. We admire the resolve and determination of the Woodrow Wilson Tigers and look forward to celebrating more extraordinary young people across the country who simply want to play the game they love.”

Supporting high school football teams is the latest extension of Kia Motors’ “Accelerate The Good” charitable initiative, which began in 2019 when the Great Unknowns Scholarship was established to help young people in need get a foothold in higher education. At the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Kia continued these efforts by making two separate $1 million donations to organizations that support America’s homeless youth population. In addition to the monetary donations, Kia Team Member volunteers assembled personal protective equipment (PPE) at Kia’s manufacturing plant in Georgia, ultimately delivering more than 550,000 face shields to hospitals and medical centers across the country.

“We’re honored and humbled to accept such a wonderful donation from Kia Motors,” said, Camden City School Superintendent, Katrina McCombs. “Our children and student-athletes deserve every opportunity to compete in the classroom and on the athletic fields. We know first-hand that this generous donation will help restore and elevate our football program for some very deserving student-athletes.”

Additional campaign elements include a :30-second video, “The Game Must Go On,” which illustrates the impact cancelled sports programs can have on young people. A :30-second broadcast spot, entitled The Bear & The Eagle,”  featuring the all-new 2021 Kia Sorento SUV will debut on network and cable outlets. The spot takes the viewer on a surreal journey into a wide variety of wilderness adventures while highlighting various features of Kia’s rugged and capable new SUV.

