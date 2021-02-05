Democrat-Helmed House Votes to Toss GOP Rep. Greene off Committees for Spreading “Hateful and Violent Conspiracy Theories”

All House Democrats – and 11 Republicans – voted 230-199 to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of her positions on the education and budget committees, thus taking away her ability to help shape policy, as most bills go through a committee before they ever reach Congress. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was kicked off of both of the Congressional committees she served on yesterday by House Democrats, who punished the freshman Republican after a history of supporting and spreading “hateful and violent conspiracy theories” on social media – prior to being elected to office – had been unearthed.

Before the vote took place, Greene said that she regretted her views and tried to separate herself from “words of the past.” Previously Greene showed skepticism over an airplane hitting the Pentagon during the 9/11 Attacks, suggested that school mass shootings were “staged,” and was a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory, which alleges that Democrats run a “deep state” satanic global child sex-trafficking ring.

“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true and I would ask questions about them and talk about them, and that is absolutely what I regret,” she said, now disavowing her belief in some of these conspiracies. “When I started finding misinformation, lies, things that were not true in these QAnon posts, I stopped believing it.”

Greene, who also rallied against “cancel culture” while wearing a mask that said “FREE SPEECH” on it, later added, “I never said any of these things since I have been elected for Congress.”

Greene, who has remained one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters, failed to address other things she’s said in the past, including blaming California wildfires on a “secret Jewish space laser” or ‘liking’ Facebook posts calling for the execution of Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Earlier this week, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the situation with Greene without specially mentioning the Congresswoman by name.

“Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country,” he said. “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

Greene held a press conference Friday to address her expulsion from the budget and education committees, saying that the move would amount to little in a Democratic-controlled House.

“If I was on a committee, I’d be wasting my time because my conservative values wouldn’t be heard and neither would my district’s,” she said.

Greene also apologized for some of her comments and posts in the past, without actually specifying which ones.