Biden’s Plan to Send Masks to All Americans: A Waste of Taxpayer Money or What?

Then democratic president-elect Joe Biden holds up a face mask while giving remarks about the Affordable Care Act and Covid-19 at the Queen theater,in Wilmington. 11/09/2020 – Editorial credit: Stratos Brilakis / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The administration of President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a plan that would see masks – touted by medical professionals as vital for helping curb the spread of COVID-19 – mailed to all American citizens, a potential move that some critics are calling a waste of taxpayer money.

Biden’s COVID Response Team is currently mulling over the details involved in sending millions of masks to citizens through the United States Postal Service; however, no final decision has been made on whether or not to draft a proposal to send to the President for his approval.

“There are a range of options on the table to help protect more Americans from the coronavirus and encourage people to mask up, but no decision has been made,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, according NBC News.

Currently, the United States has seen over 26.5 million COVID-19 infections and approximately 456,900 deaths so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.

However, some critics are questioning the idea of mailing out masks – which are relatively easy and affordable to acquire these days – this far into the pandemic; a survey cited by WebMD from back in October 2020 found that 90 percent of Americans were already using masks, although a more recent poll indicated that number can vary greatly depending on race and region.

Errol Webber, Republican running in the 2022 race for Governor of California, was especially critical of the mask-mailing proposal in a recent tweet.

Mailing masks out to Americans a year after COVID-19 started is yet another waste of taxpayer money – the underlying theme of everything Biden has done so far.



Everyone who wants a mask at this point has one. Give it up! — Errol Webber For CA Governor (@ErrolWebber) February 5, 2021

A similar proposal was previously rejected by the Trump Administration.