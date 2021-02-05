20-Year-Old Ocala Man Arrested For Two Shootings Just Days Apart; Leaned Out Side Car Window And Fired Shots At Detectives Investigating Him

Nathaniel James Woodruff, 20, was arrested Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives for aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and on a warrant for aggravated assault on an officer.

OCALA, FL – On Friday, February 5, 2021, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested Nathaniel James Woodruff, 20, for aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and on a warrant for aggravated assault on an officer.

According to authorities, on Sunday, January 31, 2020, Major Crimes Detective Castellano responded to a report of a shooting that occurred near the BP gas station near NW 110th Avenue and W Highway 40. The victims said they were leaving the store when they noticed a vehicle following them. When they turned into a neighborhood they heard shots from the vehicle Woodruff was in. One of the victims realized he had been hit, so they traveled to a safe location and called 911. The victim was transported to the hospital, where it was determined the bullet was lodged in the victim’s spine. The victim is stable and treatment is ongoing.

Detective Castellano went to the BP gas station to retrieve video surveillance footage from the time of the incident and he observed a silver BMW four door car sitting in the parking lot. He noticed Woodruff sitting in the front passenger side and watching the victims enter and exit the store. As the victims pulled out of the parking lot, the silver BMW followed behind. The investigation was ongoing.

On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, Property Crimes Detective Spratlin attempted to stop the silver BMW because of its involvement in the Sunday shooting. However, the driver fled from Detective Spratlin and Woodruff leaned out of the passenger side window and fired shots at him. A warrant for Woodruff’s arrest was issued in this case.

On Friday, February 5, 2021, Woodruff arrived at MCSO Central Operations and turned himself in for aggravated assault on an officer, at which time he was interviewed about the other shooting incident and admitted to being in the vehicle when the shooting occurred. Woodruff was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.