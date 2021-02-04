Trump Resigns from Screen Actor’s Guild After Union Threatens to Expel Him; Accuses Them of Doing Nothing for Its Members

In a letter sent to SAG-AFTRA’s President, Trump claimed that the union has done “nothing” to assist him in his film and television career. ‘Your organization has done little for its members and nothing for me’ he said. Editorial credit: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

LOS ANGELES, CA – After being threatened with expulsion by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) for his alleged role in the riots the U.S. Capital on January 6, Trump countered the union’s threat today by abruptly resigning, reports say.

In a letter sent to SAG-AFTRA’s President Gabrielle Carteris, Trump claimed that the union has done “nothing” to assist him in his film and television career.

“I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!” he said. “While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice – to name just a few.”

The resignation came in light of news that the SAG-AFTRA board had held a meeting on January 19 to discuss revoking Trump’s membership card for with the organization; at the time, the board had voted “overwhelmingly” that the former President had violated their membership guidelines due to the part he played in the Capital riot, in addition to “sustaining a reckless campaign of misinformation aimed at discrediting and ultimately threatening the safety of journalists, many of whom are SAG-AFTRA members.”

As a result, the group has threatened to expel Trump from their ranks if found guilty by a disciplinary committee. However, with today’s resignation letter, Trump accused SAG-AFTRA of not doing much for their members other than taking their money.

“Your organization has done little for its members and nothing for me – besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas,” he said. “I no longer wish to be associated with your union. As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.”

In response, Carteris and National Executive Director David White issued a simple, two-word statement to the news of Trump voluntarily leaving SAG-AFTRA: “Thank you.”