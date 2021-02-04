Suspect Charged With Murder In Fatal Altercation Outside Volusia County Gentlemen’s Club; Identified Through Associate Seen On Video Surveillance

Jesus Torres, 43, of Crescent City, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Flagler County after detectives spent three days working to track him down. Torres was transported to the Flagler County jail, where he will be held without bond.

DELAND, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives have arrested a suspect on a charge of 2nd-degree murder in a fatal altercation with a DeLeon Springs man Saturday night outside a night club north of DeLand.

Jesus Torres, 43, of Crescent City, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Flagler County after detectives spent three days working to track him down. The victim, 44-year-old Vicente Alejo Verdel, was pronounced dead at the scene at Dixie’s Gentlemen’s Club at 3705 N. U.S. 17, shortly after deputies arrived just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told detectives an altercation started inside the club, and then moved outside. Surveillance video showed Torres knocking Alejo Verdel’s friend to the ground and punching him several times. Later, after another exchange of words, Torres turned his attention to Alejo Verdel, punching him several times, incapacitating him. Alejo Verdel fell to the ground, motionless, as Torres continued to punch him several more times.

The preliminary results of an autopsy indicated Alejo Verdel’s death was the result of blunt force trauma and his death was ruled as a homicide.

Detectives identified Torres through one of his associates that was also seen with him on video surveillance. A warrant for second-degree murder was issued on Sunday. Efforts to locate Torres had been ongoing, and he was subsequently arrested in Flagler County, with the assistance of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, without incident.

