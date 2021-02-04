CrimeLocalSociety

SCAM ALERT: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Releases Voicemail of Imposter Requesting Money and Threatening Warrants and Arrest

By George McGregor
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is warning the local community about an ongoing problem where a scammer is calling residents and claiming to be a deputy, in this incident, Captain Patrick Johnson, from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

This imposter is advising the recipient of the call that he, she or a member of their family has a warrant for their arrest. The imposter goes on to say that the warrant can be rectified by a dollar amount. The imposter threatens to send a deputy to the resident’s home to affect an arrest if he or she does not comply.

This is a scam. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office employees do not call for money or personal information. If you receive a call like this or any other scam hang up and call 911. A sample of a recent message which was placed on a residents voicemail was released earlier today and has been made available on The Published Reporter YouTube page.

