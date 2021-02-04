CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Police Release Composite Sketch of Unknown Black Male Wanted by for Special Victims Bureau for Attempted Sexual Assault

By Joe Mcdermott
The suspect is described as an unknown black male his 20’s to 30’s and approximately 5’6″ to 5’9″ in height 160-180 lbs. in weight. At the time he was wearing a black hoodie and long black pants.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating an attempted sexual assault. According to investigators, the victim, an adult female, was walking north on NE 6 Avenue, when an unknown male shoved her to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim fought with the subject, and as a result he fled in an unknown direction. As investigators continue to follow all leads, they have released a sketch of the subject and are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating this individual.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

