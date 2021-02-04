Miami Police Release Composite Sketch of Unknown Black Male Wanted by for Special Victims Bureau for Attempted Sexual Assault

The suspect is described as an unknown black male his 20’s to 30’s and approximately 5’6″ to 5’9″ in height 160-180 lbs. in weight. At the time he was wearing a black hoodie and long black pants.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating an attempted sexual assault. According to investigators, the victim, an adult female, was walking north on NE 6 Avenue, when an unknown male shoved her to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim fought with the subject, and as a result he fled in an unknown direction. As investigators continue to follow all leads, they have released a sketch of the subject and are seeking the assistance of the community in identifying and/or locating this individual.

The suspect is described as an unknown black male his 20’s to 30’s and approximately 5’6″ to 5’9″ in height 160-180 lbs. in weight. At the time he was wearing a black hoodie and long black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.