Hernando Detectives Investigating Homicide in South Brooksville

SOUTH BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Wednesday, February 03 at 8 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatchers received calls from residents on Twigg Street in South Brooksville in reference to a shooting. Deputies responded to 823 Twigg Street where they located one individual deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Another victim was already en route via a private vehicle to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Deputies also found a 13-month-old child with an abrasion to the torso area that appeared to be the result of being grazed by a bullet. Detectives and members of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Unit responded to investigate and process the scene. No additional details were available at the time publication. The investigation remains fluid.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830. If you would like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000, please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477 (TIPS).