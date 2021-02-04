UPDATE: Fatal Shooting At Volusia County Fleet Maintenance Facility Believed To Be Dispute Over Relationship With Shooter’s Wife

Damian DeRousha, 43, of Edgewater arrived at the Volusia County fleet maintenance facility and opened fire on a man that was said to be having an inappropriate relationship with DeRousha’s wife.

UPDATE FEBRUARY 4, 2021, 4:54 PM: The shooter charged with first-degree murder in this case is Damian DeRousha, 43, of Edgewater. He’s been booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond. The victim was Donald Geno, 31, of Edgewater.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A Volusia County fleet maintenance employee was shot and killed at work Thursday morning when another employee arrived at the facility and opened fire on him.

Volusia sheriff’s deputies responded to the facility at 1270 Indian Lake Road, Daytona Beach, shortly after 10:30 a.m. after witnesses reported the shooting. The suspect was taken into custody without incident in the parking lot, and made a statement confessing to the shooting.

The victim was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, but he did not survive his injuries.

The investigation is continuing, but indicates the motivating factor in the shooting was a relationship between the victim and the shooter’s wife, who is also a county employee.

Volusia County is providing grief counseling for affected employees. The identity of the victim and defendant will be released at an appropriate time.

