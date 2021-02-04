COPS: Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault on Deputy Sheriff; Pacing and Screaming Suspect Pulled Knife and Threatened to Cut Deputy

Clayton Callahan became extremely agitated and began pacing and screaming. He threw A vape pen and then his cell phone at a marked FCSO patrol car windshield. He then began yelling derogative and racist comments at deputies before pulling a pocket knife from his waist line, opening it and threatening to cut an FCSO deputy before fleeing the scene.

PALM COAST, FL – On Wednesday, February 3rd, just before 3:30 p.m., the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to a suspicious incident on Shady Lane in Palm Coast. Deputies arrived to find two frantic subjects, one was identified as Clayton Callahan from previous law enforcement encounters, yelling at deputies to chase after an unknown SUV.

Callahan became extremely agitated and began pacing and screaming. He threw his vape pen and then his cell phone at a marked FCSO patrol car windshield. Callahan then began yelling derogative and racist comments at deputies before pulling a pocket knife from his waist line, opening it and threatening to cut an FCSO deputy before fleeing the scene.

A short time later, a resident of Shady Lane called 9-1-1 to tell deputies that Callahan was trying to get into the house. Deputies located Callahan and ordered him to stop but instead he ran into the woods.

A perimeter was established and K-9 handler Deputy Towns and K-9 Keanu arrived to attempt to locate Callahan. Callahan was located by Deputy Towns and K-9 Keanu near Magnolia Road and taken into custody. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Resisting Arrest. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and is being held on a $10,500 bond.

“Our deputies once again showed great restraint in a violent and dangerous encounter,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our de-escalation training and their experience paid off and I commend them for taking this subject into custody without anyone getting injured. Great work by our newest K-9 team in quickly locating the suspect!”

Callahan has a previous arrest history in Flagler County for Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Intoxication, Domestic Battery, Battery on a Medical Care Provider, Assault on a Paramedic or Firefighter, Violation of Probation, and other charges.