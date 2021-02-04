12-Year-Old Arrested After Threatening School Shooting; Told Multiple Students “Don’t Come To School Tomorrow, I’m Shooting Up The School’’

A witness told deputies that the suspect told multiple students “don’t come to school tomorrow, I’m shooting up the school.’’ When questioned, the suspect admitted to making the threats but claimed it was only a joke and appeared remorseful and apologetic.

BUNNELL, FL – On Wednesday, February 3, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received information that a juvenile Bunnell Elementary School student made threats of a potential school shooting. A witness told deputies that the suspect told multiple students “don’t come to school tomorrow, I’m shooting up the school.’’

FCSO then made contact with the 12-year-old suspect and his parents and questioned him about the incident. When questioned, the suspect admitted to making the threats but claimed it was only a joke and appeared remorseful and apologetic.

Based off the totality of the circumstances, the juvenile suspect was taken into custody and charged with false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

“Parents – it is time to talk to your children and remind them that their words matter. Please be the Sheriff in your home so we don’t have to be,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This is the third case in as many weeks. We have a zero tolerance policy for threats in Flagler County, especially when it comes to our schools. We investigate every threat and while we don’t like making these arrests we will make an arrest if there is probable cause. Thank you to the student that came forward and reported this. Remember, if you see something, say something.”

The juvenile suspect was booked at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) was contacted. He was released back into the custody of his parents, pending a future court date by order of DJJ.

To report suspicious activity in Flagler County, call us at 386-313-4911 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).