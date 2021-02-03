The Concord Coalition and the Global Aging Institute (GAI) Jointly Release New Paper “Five Imperatives for an Aging America”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new paper jointly released by The Concord Coalition and the Global Aging Institute (GAI) identifies five goals that should be high priorities for policymakers as we confront the long-term challenges created by the nation’s shifting demographics. The paper, which is the fourth in a quarterly series of issue briefs on the aging of America called The Shape of Things to Come, details those five imperatives:

Limit the extent of population aging by increasing the fertility rate and net immigration above today’s low levels;

Offset the demographic drag of population aging on economic growth by encouraging longer work lives and leveraging the productive potential of the elderly;

Control the growth in health-care spending, which is the main driver of long-term structural budget deficits;

Stabilize the national debt as a share of GDP, since its continued rise threatens to exact a heavy toll on future generations of workers and taxpayers; and

Resist the rising tide of protectionism, which if unchecked will deprive an aging America of the immense benefits that can flow from open global capital markets and labor markets.

“None of these goals will be easy to achieve,” said Richard Jackson, president and founder of GAI. “Some may prove to be elusive, but all deserve the serious attention of policymakers.”

“Later this year, President Biden and Congress will turn their attention from immediate COVID-19 relief to a broader discussion of the post-pandemic economy. To be meaningful, that discussion must confront the realities of our aging demographics. Looking at potential solutions to these longer-term problems need not await a full rebound of the current economy since many policy options could be phased-in over time. Simply ignoring the challenge would be an abdication of generational stewardship,” said Robert L. Bixby, executive director of The Concord Coalition.

