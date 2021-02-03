EconomyFinancePress Releases

The Concord Coalition and the Global Aging Institute (GAI) Jointly Release New Paper “Five Imperatives for an Aging America”

By George McGregor
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new paper jointly released by The Concord Coalition and the Global Aging Institute (GAI) identifies five goals that should be high priorities for policymakers as we confront the long-term challenges created by the nation’s shifting demographics. The paper, which is the fourth in a quarterly series of issue briefs on the aging of America called The Shape of Things to Come, details those five imperatives:

  • Limit the extent of population aging by increasing the fertility rate and net immigration above today’s low levels;
  • Offset the demographic drag of population aging on economic growth by encouraging longer work lives and leveraging the productive potential of the elderly;
  • Control the growth in health-care spending, which is the main driver of long-term structural budget deficits;
  • Stabilize the national debt as a share of GDP, since its continued rise threatens to exact a heavy toll on future generations of workers and taxpayers; and
  • Resist the rising tide of protectionism, which if unchecked will deprive an aging America of the immense benefits that can flow from open global capital markets and labor markets.

“None of these goals will be easy to achieve,” said Richard Jackson, president and founder of GAI. “Some may prove to be elusive, but all deserve the serious attention of policymakers.”

“Later this year, President Biden and Congress will turn their attention from immediate COVID-19 relief to a broader discussion of the post-pandemic economy. To be meaningful, that discussion must confront the realities of our aging demographics. Looking at potential solutions to these longer-term problems need not await a full rebound of the current economy since many policy options could be phased-in over time. Simply ignoring the challenge would be an abdication of generational stewardship,” said Robert L. Bixby, executive director of The Concord Coalition.

To read the whole paper visit: “Five Imperatives for an Aging America.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
  1. The first issue brief in the series,America’s Demographic Future,”
  2. The second issue brief, The Case for Longer Work Lives,”
  3. The third issue brief,Are Health Span Rising Along with Life Spans?

To hear and see Jackson and Bixby discuss the paper on Concord’s podcast, Facing the Future, click here.

The Concord Coalition is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to fiscal responsibility. Since 1992, Concord has worked to educate the public about the causes and consequences of the federal deficit and debt, and to develop realistic solutions for sustainable budgets. For more fiscal news and analysis, visit concordcoalition.org and follow us on Twitter: @ConcordC

Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Rick Case Automotive Group Donates $50,000 To Pace Center…

George McGregor

Habitat for Humanity of Broward Appoints New Community…

George McGregor

Hitchcock’s Supermarkets Launches Annual MDA Shamrocks…

George McGregor
1 of 186