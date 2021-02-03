Martin County Resident Detained on Charges of Child Exploitation

Nikolas Cook, 22, of Stuart, Florida, was ordered detained pending trial. His arraignment date is set for February 12. Photo: Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

MIAMI, FL – On Friday, January 29, 2021, Nikolas Cook, 22, of Stuart, Florida, appeared in federal court and was ordered detained pending trial on charges of using a three-year old girl to produce child pornography and then distributing the images in an internet chat room. Cook is also charged with possessing of child pornography.

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint affidavit, on September 10, 2020, Cook was in a social media chat room used by individuals interested in child sexual abuse material. While participating in the group chat, Cook, while using a pseudonym, distributed multiple pornographic images of a three-year-old girl. FBI learned of the activity and investigated. Within hours, FBI determined Cook’s real identity and residential address and arrested him. During a search of Cook’s residence, agents located a cell phone containing multiple sexually explicit images and videos of minor children being sexually abused.

During a hearing in federal magistrate court in Ft. Pierce, Cooke was ordered detained pending trial. His arraignment date is set for February 12.

Ariana Fajardo Orshan, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami Field Office, made the announcement. FBI Miami investigated this case, with assistance from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel E. Funk is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.