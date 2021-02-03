Flagler Sheriff Presents ‘Great Kids’ Awards for January 2021; Presented To Students Who Work Hard, Help Others, Show Respect and Great Character

Kaileah Egasan with School Resource Deputy Erlandson, Mom, Sheriff Staly, Commander Burroughs and Principal Cronk.

PALM COAST, FL – This morning, Sheriff Rick Staly visited three local schools to present three exceptional students with awards for being “Great Kids” for the month of January 2021.

“The Great Kid Awards give us the opportunity to meet and recognize some extraordinary kids doing great things in our community and in their schools,” said Sheriff Staly. “This is a terrific tradition that we started in 2018 and it is something that we look forward to every month. We hear too much in the media about kids who make bad decisions, it is an honor to present this award to these students and shine a spotlight on the kids in Flagler County who are working to make a positive impact.”

Kaileah is a motivated Buddy Taylor Middle School student who thrives scholastically and exemplifies leadership, excellent moral character and is always willing to lend a helping hand. She is a wonderful role model, leads by example and has been instrumental in completing this year’s yearbook by taking pictures of students, making flyers and assisting others with their pages.

Ja’Cir Michael Knight-Boyd with family, Commander Burroughs, Sheriff Staly and Principal Moore.

Ja’Cir is currently attending Rymfire Elementary School remotely and actively participates in every lesson on a daily basis. He is always on time and eager to work hard, learn and share his ideas with his class and teacher. Ja’Cir is always willing to help other students and is respectful to his peers and teachers. He is a model student and an excellent representation of being a terrific kid. He is a very positive student who displays his willingness to learn and has continued to excel while learning remotely.

Jada Williams with FPC staff, Sheriff Staly, School Resource Deputy Williams and School Resource Deputy Alecrim.

Jada is a Flagler Palm Coast High school student who has been involved in cross country, soccer, and track and field since the 9th grade. Jada is committed to striving for the best, regardless of which sport she is playing. She maintains a positive attitude, works hard for good grades and represents FPC as an outstanding athlete. She is a hard-working, dedicated student who sets an example for all to follow. Jada strives for the best and embodies the skills and qualities of a true leader.

The “Great Kid” award is presented by the Sheriff to a student selected by School Resource Deputies who show respect for their peers, help others, work hard to do well in academics, and represent themselves, their family, and their school with great character. The recipients for the awards are nominated by Flagler County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputies and Flagler Schools and are awarded on a monthly basis to one elementary, middle, and high school student.