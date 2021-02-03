CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Miami Contractor Arrested For Fraud; Would Collect Deposit, Never Commence Work, Cease Communication; Police Looking For More Victims

By Joe Mcdermott
Junior Montesdeoca Gonzalez Jr. was arrested by the The Miami-Dade Police Department, Economic Crimes Bureau, in collaboration with the Miami-Dade Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources. Investigators believe that there may be additional victims.
MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Economic Crimes Bureau, in collaboration with the Miami-Dade Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources, arrested Junior Gonzalez MontesDeOca for defrauding multiple victims.

According to investigators, Montes De Oca entered into contracts with victims for the renovations of kitchen cabinets and would request a deposit. After collecting the deposits, Gonzalez never commenced the contracted jobs and would cease all communications.

Investigators believe that there may be additional victims. If anyone has been victimized by Gonzalez, please call the Economic Crimes Bureau at 305-994-1000.

According to Florida State records, Gonzalez is the owner of lite Custom Kitchens & Closets Inc. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip

