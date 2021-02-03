Boca Raton Woman, 71, Dies In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Pompano Beach; Struck While Sitting At Traffic Light

After an initial impact, a Ford Explorer struck a Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by Margaret Mary Healy, 71, of Boca Raton. Healy was stopped at a traffic signal at North Dixie Highway and East Copans Road.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed a woman in Pompano Beach on Saturday morning. Shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the 2400 block of North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

According to traffic homicide detectives, the driver of a Ford Explorer, Ronald Campbell, 63, of Pompano Beach, was heading southbound on North Dixie Highway when he sideswiped a Chevrolet Silverado, which was also heading southbound. After the initial impact, Campbell continued heading southbound and struck a Mitsubishi Outlander, driven by Margaret Mary Healy, 71, of Boca Raton. Healy was stopped at a traffic signal at North Dixie Highway and East Copans Road.

The impact with the Outlander pushed the vehicle forward and set off a chain reaction crash in which four other cars stopped at the traffic signal were also impacted. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported Healy and Campbell to area hospitals. Healy died at the hospital. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.