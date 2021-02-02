CrimeLocalSociety

Spring Hill Vehicle Burglars Thwarted by Observant Neighbor

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Hernando County Sheriff's Office
A witness said he observed two unidentified individuals enter an unlocked vehicle belonging to his neighbor across the street. The witness was able to detain one of the suspects until law enforcement arrived. Both juveniles were each arrested on a charge of Conveyance Burglary, a felony.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Saturday, January 30 at 3:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Spring Hill residence on Colchester Avenue in reference to a vehicle burglary that had just occurred. A witness advised he observed two unidentified individuals enter an unlocked vehicle belonging to his neighbor across the street.

The witness said he confronted both suspects as they attempted to flee. The witness was able to detain one of the suspects until law enforcement arrived. The detained suspect was later identified as 17 year old Ashton.

Deputies proceeded to make contact with the owner of the burglarized vehicle who advised he had not given anyone permission to enter the vehicle. Through their investigation, detectives then identified 16 year old Linden as the other suspect involved in the vehicle burglary.

Ashton said the pair also burglarized another vehicle in the area but could not remember the exact location. Deputies were able to apprehend Linden a short time later after he returned to Ashton’s residence on Brookside Street.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Both juveniles were each arrested on a charge of Conveyance Burglary, a felony. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Searching For Missing Person Last Seen In Lake…

Joe Mcdermott

Rick Case Automotive Group Donates $50,000 To Pace Center…

George McGregor

Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan – The Storm Unleashed

Kari Lee Fournier
1 of 873