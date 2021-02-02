Spring Hill Vehicle Burglars Thwarted by Observant Neighbor

A witness said he observed two unidentified individuals enter an unlocked vehicle belonging to his neighbor across the street. The witness was able to detain one of the suspects until law enforcement arrived. Both juveniles were each arrested on a charge of Conveyance Burglary, a felony.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Saturday, January 30 at 3:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Spring Hill residence on Colchester Avenue in reference to a vehicle burglary that had just occurred. A witness advised he observed two unidentified individuals enter an unlocked vehicle belonging to his neighbor across the street.

The witness said he confronted both suspects as they attempted to flee. The witness was able to detain one of the suspects until law enforcement arrived. The detained suspect was later identified as 17 year old Ashton.

Deputies proceeded to make contact with the owner of the burglarized vehicle who advised he had not given anyone permission to enter the vehicle. Through their investigation, detectives then identified 16 year old Linden as the other suspect involved in the vehicle burglary.

Ashton said the pair also burglarized another vehicle in the area but could not remember the exact location. Deputies were able to apprehend Linden a short time later after he returned to Ashton’s residence on Brookside Street.

Both juveniles were each arrested on a charge of Conveyance Burglary, a felony. Additional charges are pending further investigation.