Resident Killed In Mobile Home Fire In Edgewater Area

EDGEWATER, FL – One person was killed in a structure fire early Tuesday at a mobile home in the Edgewater area. Volusia firefighters and deputies responded to the fire at 114 Ash Street in Edgewater, around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, after neighbors awoke to see the mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and found the victim deceased inside. While the victim is believed to be the 70-year-old male resident of the mobile home, positive identification is still pending and may not be officially made for several days.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Volusia County Fire Marshal responded to conduct the fire investigation. There were no signs of foul play at the scene, and the initial findings of the investigation indicate the fire was accidental.