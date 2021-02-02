CrimeLocalSociety

Deerfield Beach Man Arrested For Impersonating Sheriff’s Deputy

By Joe Mcdermott
Carlwell Wilson, 58, of Deerfield Beach, was arrested on charges of Impersonating a Police Officer and False Imprisonment. Wilson was arrested in Pompano Beach on January 30., by Broward Sheriff’s Office Pompano Beach District deputies who transported him to the Main Jail where he remains in custody on a $300,000 bond.
POMPANO BEACH, FL – A man impersonating a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested this past Saturday, January 30, in Pompano Beach. According to authorities, at approximately 9:32 a.m., January 27, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a suspicious person at 2200 S.W. 10th Street in Deerfield Beach. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the location and met with an employee who said a male, later identified as Carlwell Wilson, 58, of Deerfield Beach, approached her in a dark colored van. Wilson identified himself as a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and quickly displayed a badge while wearing a white T-shirt with an emblem on it that caused the victim to believe he was a law enforcement officer and not free to leave.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

