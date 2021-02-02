Biden Administration Considering Revoking Trump Access to Daily Intelligence Briefings; Schiff: “I Don’t Think He Can Be Trusted”

Senator Adam Schiff speaking at the Democratic Party Endorsing Convention in Long Beach, CA. Nov 16, 2019, Editorial credit: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former U.S. presidents are typically given access to the government’s daily classified intelligence briefings after having left office, but according to reports the administration of President Joe Biden is seriously considering if Donald Trump’s access should be permanently revoked.

At a press briefing on Monday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki responded to a reporter’s question about the intelligence briefings whether or not the government would “continue to extend the privilege” of them to Trump.

Trump's access to intelligence briefings "under review," White House says https://t.co/CF9uHIiVVx — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 2, 2021

Psaki confirmed that President Biden’s national security team was reviewing Trump’s access to the briefings and if they would continue or not, adding, “This is a good question. It’s something obviously that’s under review.”

While former presidents normally continue to be given access to a wide variety of top-secret information after their terms end, some Democrats – including House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff – are arguing that Trump cannot be trusted with such sensitive information and should immediately be barred from receiving it.

“There’s no circumstance in which this president should get another intelligence briefing, not now, not in the future,” he said. “I don’t think he can be trusted with it now and in the future, he certainly can’t be trusted.”

Possible reasons cited for revoking Trump’s security access include allegations that he would “misuse” the information “or leverage it to enrich himself,” sentiments shared by Susan Gordon, who was principal deputy director of national intelligence from 2017 to 2019 and said that Trump has “significant business entanglements that involve foreign entities.”

.@PressSec on if former President Trump will continue to have access to intelligence briefings: "It's something, obviously, that's under review." pic.twitter.com/9JffqWGf54 — The Hill (@thehill) February 1, 2021

“My recommendation, as a 30-plus-year veteran of the intelligence community, is not to provide him any briefings,” Gordon said.

However, it has been reported previously that Biden has several family members with business entanglements that involve foreign entities as well, including his brothers Jim and Frank and son Hunter.

The decision as to whether or not Trump’s clearance will be revoked will be up to Biden himself, reports say.