Wisconsin Pharmacist Who Purposely Destroyed 500 Doses of COVID Vaccine Also Believes Earth is Flat, Sky is Shield to Hide God

By Christopher Boyle
GRAFTON, WI – The Wisconsin pharmacist who destroyed over 500 doses of Moderna-made vaccine in December because he believes that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is fake also believes that the Earth is flat and that the sky is actually a “shield put up by the Government to prevent individuals from seeing God,” reports say.

Steven Brandenburg, 46, was working at the time as the overnight pharmacist at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton when he allegedly left 570 vaccine doses – which need to be kept cold to remain viable – out of their refrigerator over the course of two days, officials say, causing them to spoil.

When another employee discovered the vaccine had been left out, they immediately suspected Brandenburg was the culprit, given the fact that he was not only the single employee working that shift, but also that he was well-known in his belief of numerous strange conspiracies that he spoke about often.

The FBI, who investigated the incident and interviewed Brandenburg’s co-worker, discovered that Brandenburg thought that COVID-19 was not real, that the vaccine could be harmful to people, “turn off people’s birth control and make others infertile,” and implant them with microchips, reports say.

“Some of the conspiracy theories Brandenburg told [the coworker] about included: the earth is flat; the sky is not real, rather it is a shield put up by the Government to prevent individuals from seeing God; and Judgment Day is coming,” the FBI’s report says. Brandenburg’s co-worker also alleged that he brought a pistol to work, “in case the military came to take him away.”

When questioned by authorities, Brandenburg said he had made a “mistake” and that his actions were a “spontaneous act,” but he would later confess, saying that he was going through a bad divorce and that he believed that the vaccine would “alter the recipient’s DNA.”

Brandenburg, who was terminated by the hospital, has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard, and faces possible penalties of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each charge. He is due back in court on Feb. 19.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

