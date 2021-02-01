PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Politico: House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Embracing Progressive Policies to Prevent 2022 Primary Challenge

By Christopher Boyle
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Embracing Progressive Policies to Prevent 2022 Primary Challenge
Senator Charles Chuck Schumer speaks during 33rd Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House. New York, NY – January 21, 2019. Editorial credit: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – According to a report by Politico, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) – who is up for reelection next year – may be embracing numerous and increasingly left-wing policies now that he has control of the Senate in-part to hold off a potential primary challenge by more progressive members of his party.

Reportedly, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is privately mulling over a possible run for Schumer’s seat in 2022, and is basing her decision partly on how Schumer handles his new role as Senate Majority Leader. Schumer recently took over the role in the wake of the 2020 election, when Democrats took back the Senate 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking Democratic vote.

Schumer, who earlier in his political career was closer to being a centrist – he once presented himself as a “law-and-order Democrat” when running against incumbent Al D’Amato in 1998 – has in recent years been favoring causes embraced more by those on the left side of the Democratic party. Politico says the reason is partly to help fend off challenges from progressives who have been actively trying to oust the old guard – who they feel have been dropping the ball – from their current posts within the party

Ocasio-Cortez herself is an example of this; in the 2018 midterm election primaries, she defeated Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley – a 10-term incumbent – in what was widely seen as the biggest upset victory in years.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

To help protect his own seat, Schumer has reportedly reached out to progressive members of his party to discuss numerous policies that they consider to be important, including climate change, democracy reform, and addressing economic and racial inequality.

“It’s exciting to see how much action Schumer is currently taking,” Saikat Chakrabarti, Ocasio-Cortez’s former chief of staff, told Politico. “And I hope that progressives continue pressuring him, threatening a potential primary.”

Comment via Facebook
Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

VIDEO: Multiple Arrests After Mob with Alleged ANTIFA Ties…

Christopher Boyle

Colorful Belt, Observant Deputies Lead To Suspect’s Arrest…

Joe Mcdermott

Carjacking Suspect Linked To Oakland Park Homicide

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,003