Pembroke Park Business Vandalized With “NAZI” and “CONVICT TRUMP” Written In Black Spray Paint – Approximately 50 Miles from Mar-a-Lago

PEMBROKE PARK, FL – A business in Pembroke Park was vandalized with symbols of hate over this past weekend. According to authorities, at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Monday February 1, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in regards to a vandalism at 2512 S.W. 30th Avenue in Pembroke Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located several areas of the building vandalized with spray paint.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an employee at Dr.’s Toy Store Medical Equipment arrived at the business at approximately 7:30 a.m. and observed the outer walls of the business with the words “NAZI” and “CONVICT TRUMP” written in black spray paint. In addition to the words, the employee also observed the symbol of a swastika spray painted in black as well on the wall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Pembroke Park District Det. Makeshia Cook at 954-964-1953. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.