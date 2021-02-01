CrimeLocalSociety

Pembroke Park Business Vandalized With “NAZI” and “CONVICT TRUMP” Written In Black Spray Paint – Approximately 50 Miles from Mar-a-Lago

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

An employee arrived at the business and observed the outer walls with the words “NAZI” and “CONVICT TRUMP” written in black spray paint. In addition to the words, the employee also observed the symbol of a swastika spray painted in black as well on the wall.
An employee arrived at the business and observed the outer walls with the words “NAZI” and “CONVICT TRUMP” written in black spray paint. In addition to the words, the employee also observed the symbol of a swastika spray painted in black as well on the wall.

PEMBROKE PARK, FL – A business in Pembroke Park was vandalized with symbols of hate over this past weekend. According to authorities, at approximately 8:20 a.m. on Monday February 1, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in regards to a vandalism at 2512 S.W. 30th Avenue in Pembroke Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located several areas of the building vandalized with spray paint.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an employee at Dr.’s Toy Store Medical Equipment arrived at the business at approximately 7:30 a.m. and observed the outer walls of the business with the words “NAZI” and “CONVICT TRUMP” written in black spray paint. In addition to the words, the employee also observed the symbol of a swastika spray painted in black as well on the wall.

An employee arrived at the business and observed the outer walls with the words “NAZI” and “CONVICT TRUMP” written in black spray paint. In addition to the words, the employee also observed the symbol of a swastika spray painted in black as well on the wall.
An employee arrived at the business and observed the outer walls with the words “NAZI” and “CONVICT TRUMP” written in black spray paint. In addition to the words, the employee also observed the symbol of a swastika spray painted in black as well on the wall.
An employee arrived at the business and observed the outer walls with the words “NAZI” and “CONVICT TRUMP” written in black spray paint. In addition to the words, the employee also observed the symbol of a swastika spray painted in black as well on the wall.
An employee arrived at the business and observed the outer walls with the words “NAZI” and “CONVICT TRUMP” written in black spray paint. In addition to the words, the employee also observed the symbol of a swastika spray painted in black as well on the wall.
Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Pembroke Park District Det. Makeshia Cook at 954-964-1953. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

VIDEO: Multiple Arrests After Mob with Alleged ANTIFA Ties…

Christopher Boyle

Colorful Belt, Observant Deputies Lead To Suspect’s Arrest…

Joe Mcdermott

Carjacking Suspect Linked To Oakland Park Homicide

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 870