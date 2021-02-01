CrimeLocalSociety

Lauderhill Man Dies In North Lauderdale Crash

By Joe Mcdermott
CRASH ENDS FATALLY
Dwayne Toomer, 57, of Lauderhill was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – A Lauderhill man is dead after a Saturday morning crash in North Lauderdale. According to authorities, at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a crash involving two vehicles in the 5300 block of North State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded, and a preliminary investigation revealed that a 1994 GMC Safari van, driven by Dwayne Toomer, 57, of Lauderhill was traveling northbound on North State Road 7 when he entered the designated left turn lane at Lakeside Drive. As Toomer made a turn, he entered into the path of a 2016 Mercedes driven by Sheldon Milwood, 32, of Miramar, who was traveling southbound on North State Road 7. The Mercedes struck the GMC Safari in a T-bone style collision. 

Destiny Ross, 20, of Oakland Park, a passenger in Toomer’s van, was ejected from the vehicle. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the crash scene and transported all three people involved in the crash to an area hospital. Toomer was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

