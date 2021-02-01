Juvenile Arrested After Snatching Elderly Woman’s Purse In Deerfield Beach; Suspect Dragged Her to The Ground; Fractured Shoulder, Hip, Hospitalized

The victim was transported to Broward Health North where she was treated for an apparent fracture to her shoulder and hip along with a gash to her right arm. The injuries were considered not life threatening.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach district detectives, in collaboration with Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Robbery Unit, arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male on Saturday, January 27 in connection with a robbery by sudden snatching in Deerfield Beach.

According to detectives, at approximately 12:56 p.m., January 22, Broward Sheriff’s Office Deerfield Beach deputies responded to a robbery by sudden snatching at 642 Siesta Circle in Deerfield Beach. Upon deputies arriving, they met with the victim, a 74-year-old female, who advised that a juvenile male approached her, grabbed her purse and then proceeded to pull her down to the ground and drag her.

The victim was transported to Broward Health North where she was treated for an apparent fracture to her shoulder and hip along with a gash to her right arm. The injuries were considered not life threatening.

On January 26, a felony warrant was issued for the arrest of the juvenile suspect for Strong Arm Robbery and Battery on a person over 65 years old. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives from Deerfield Beach and the Robbery Unit made contact with the suspect and arrested him on Wednesday, January 27.