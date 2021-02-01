Habitat for Humanity of Broward Appoints New Community Relations and Events Manager
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Habitat for Humanity of Broward recently appointed a new Community Relations and Events Manager, Lisa Rahman. Rahman is a visionary and strategic non-profit leader with executive leadership, fundraising and strategic planning skills.
“Habitat Broward is dedicated to hiring only the very best,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward CEO & Executive Director. “That is exactly what we have with Lisa. As Community Relations and Events Manager, Lisa will foster the community partnerships critical to the growth of affordable workforce housing.”
Prior to coming to Habitat Broward, Rahman worked her way up from Director of Administration to CEO, over the course of 10 years, at the non-profit Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward. She has also held other top-level positions such as Vice President of Branch Operations and Business Development at TD Bank in Palm Beach County (2006 to 2010) and Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Communication and Retail Consumer Card at JP Morgan Chase in Ney York City (1992-2001).
She gained her Bachelor of Business Administration with a minor in Psychology at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, and her Master of Business Administration at Adelphi University in Garden City New York.
Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook |
Twitter |
Youtube |
Instagram |
LinkedIn |
Pinterest |
Flipboard |
Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
About Habitat for Humanity of Broward
Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to low to very low-income families who are unable to qualify for conventional financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and break the intergenerational cycle of poverty. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.