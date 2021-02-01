Habitat for Humanity of Broward Appoints New Community Relations and Events Manager

Prior to coming to Habitat Broward, Rahman worked her way up from Director of Administration to CEO, over the course of 10 years, at the non-profit Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Habitat for Humanity of Broward recently appointed a new Community Relations and Events Manager, Lisa Rahman. Rahman is a visionary and strategic non-profit leader with executive leadership, fundraising and strategic planning skills.

“Habitat Broward is dedicated to hiring only the very best,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward CEO & Executive Director. “That is exactly what we have with Lisa. As Community Relations and Events Manager, Lisa will foster the community partnerships critical to the growth of affordable workforce housing.”

Prior to coming to Habitat Broward, Rahman worked her way up from Director of Administration to CEO, over the course of 10 years, at the non-profit Goodman Jewish Family Services of Broward. She has also held other top-level positions such as Vice President of Branch Operations and Business Development at TD Bank in Palm Beach County (2006 to 2010) and Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Communication and Retail Consumer Card at JP Morgan Chase in Ney York City (1992-2001).

She gained her Bachelor of Business Administration with a minor in Psychology at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, and her Master of Business Administration at Adelphi University in Garden City New York.