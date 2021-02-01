CrimeLocalSociety

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit Charges Man with 12 Counts of Child Pornography

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Edgar Alloway, 77, of Palm Coast, was arrested at his Palm Coast home and taken into custody. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and released after posting a $120,000.00 bond.
PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Cyber Crimes Unit began investigating a CyberTip from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) on September 3, 2020. The tip identified an AOL account that uploaded twenty files containing child pornography. The investigation revealed the account belonged to 77-year-old Edgar Alloway.

A lengthy investigation led to a search warrant being executed on November 20, 2020, at a Banton Lane address, Alloway’s residence, by FCSO’s Cyber Crimes Detective Dennis Lashbrook, FCSO Crime Scene Investigators (CSI), members from Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO), and the North Florida ICAC Task Force.

Several electronic devices were seized during the search and a forensic analysis of the devices was conducted. The results of the analysis found numerous images and videos of child pornography. Due to the nature of images recovered, the charge was reclassified from a third degree felony to a second degree felony under Florida State Statute 775.0847.

On January 29, 2021, an arrest warrant was signed for Edgar Alloway for 12 counts of Possession of Images of the Sexual Performance by a Child. Alloway was arrested at his home and taken into custody. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and released after posting a $120,000.00 bond.

“Detective Lashbrook of our Cybercrimes Unit did a great job in building a strong case,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This type of disgusting behavior will not be tolerated in our community and is exactly why I started our Cyber Crimes/ICAC Unit. My warning to other perverts, you’re next! We also thank VCSO and the North Florida ICAC Task Force for their assistance with this case.”

In 2018 under the direction of Sheriff Rick Staly, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) began participating with the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The ICAC Task Force consists of state and local law enforcement who are dedicated to developing effective responses to the online enticement of children by sexual predators, child exploitation, and child obscenity and pornography cases. In late 2019, Sheriff Staly implemented a full-time Cybercrimes/ICAC Unit.

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

