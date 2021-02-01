Volusia Detectives Investigating Death Following Fight At Gentlemen’s Club In DeLand

A man who was a customer in the club was discovered unresponsive in the parking lot and later pronounced deceased. Details of the investigation are not being released at this point while detectives continue to actively pursue leads.

DELAND, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a man who was involved in a physical altercation at a gentlemen’s club Saturday night. According to detectives, Volusia Deputies responded to the scene at Dixie’s Gentlemen’s Club, 3705 N. U.S. 17, north of DeLand, shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday after a report of a fight.

The victim, a man who was a customer in the club, was discovered unresponsive in the parking lot and later pronounced deceased. Details of the investigation are not being released at this point while detectives continue to actively pursue leads. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.