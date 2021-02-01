CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Detectives Investigating Death Following Fight At Gentlemen’s Club In DeLand

By Jessica Mcfadyen
DEATH AT GENTLEMEN’S CLUB
DELAND, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a man who was involved in a physical altercation at a gentlemen’s club Saturday night. According to detectives, Volusia Deputies responded to the scene at Dixie’s Gentlemen’s Club, 3705 N. U.S. 17, north of DeLand, shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday after a report of a fight.

The victim, a man who was a customer in the club, was discovered unresponsive in the parking lot and later pronounced deceased. Details of the investigation are not being released at this point while detectives continue to actively pursue leads. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

