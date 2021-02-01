CrimeLocalSociety

Daytona Beach Man Arrested After Stabbing, Wounding Father

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Volusia Sheriff
DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A 66-year-old Daytona Beach man is recovering from stab wounds he suffered while trying to prevent his adult son from injuring himself with a knife. According to authorities, just before 7 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to a disturbance at a home in the 1300 block of 4th Street, Daytona Beach.

The reporting person told deputies the son had made suicidal statements while brandishing a knife. The father tried to take away the knife, but the son instead stabbed his father in the back. Responding deputies immediately secured the son, identified as 36-year-old Bruce Orsborn. Orsborn had a self-inflicted knife wound to his throat.

Both men were transported to Halifax Health Medical Center as trauma alerts. The father is expected to survive his injuries. Orsborn was admitted to Halifax due to his self-inflicted injury. He is charged with aggravated domestic battery on a person over 65 and is awaiting a first appearance hearing.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

