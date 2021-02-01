Coconut Creek Man Dies In Motorcycle Crash; Detectives Looking To Speak With Witnesses

A preliminary investigation reveals that a motorcycle driver, Liam Lexis Reyes, 28, of Coconut Creek, was traveling westbound in the right turn only lane at a high rate of speed. As the roadway curved, Reyes drove off the road and onto the grass. Reyes was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest against a nearby fence.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a single vehicle crash that killed a Coconut Creek man on Saturday afternoon in Deerfield Beach. According to detectives, on Saturday, January 30, at approximately 12pm, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to Southwest 10th Street just west of Waterways Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

A preliminary investigation reveals that a motorcycle driver, Liam Lexis Reyes, 28, of Coconut Creek, was traveling westbound in the right turn only lane at a high rate of speed. As the roadway curved, Reyes drove off the road and onto the grass. Reyes was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest against a nearby fence.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported Reyes to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Evidence collected as part of the investigation revealed that two vehicles, including a white Dodge Charger, were directly behind the motorcycle in the moments before the crash.

Traffic homicide detectives would like to speak with the drivers of those vehicles as part of the crash investigation. If you have any information on this incident, contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Detective Sherry Slagle-Grant at (954) 321-4843 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.