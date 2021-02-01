Carjacking Suspect Linked To Oakland Park Homicide

Antonino Santo Romano, 28, was recently arrested in Port St. Lucie on charges of attempted felony murder and carjacking for brutally beating and carjacking another Oakland Park woman, now faces charges related to Alzenord’s homicide.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives have identified Antonino Santo Romano, 28, as the individual responsible for the death of Iliane Alzenord, 60, in Oakland Park. Romano, who was recently arrested in Port St. Lucie on charges of attempted felony murder and carjacking for brutally beating and carjacking another Oakland Park woman, now faces charges related to Alzenord’s homicide.

According to detectives, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Sunday, January 17, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vandalism call at 200 N.E. 56th Street in Oakland Park. Later that evening, at around 10 p.m., deputies made contact with a female who advised that her mother, Iliane Alzenord, lived in the home. The woman then explained she had been unable to make contact with Alzenord and had just arrived to do a welfare check. With the daughter’s permission, deputies entered the home and located Alzenord deceased.

A preliminary investigation revealed Alzenord’s vehicle was located abandoned at the scene of a carjacking in Oakland Park earlier that evening. Through investigative methods, detectives were able to identify Romano as the suspect in Alzenord’s murder, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Friday, Jan. 29.

Romano is currently being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail and will face the additional charge of first degree murder.