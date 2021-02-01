CrimeLocalSociety

Carjacking Suspect Linked To Oakland Park Homicide

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Carjacking Suspect Linked To Oakland Park Homicide
Antonino Santo Romano, 28, was recently arrested in Port St. Lucie on charges of attempted felony murder and carjacking for brutally beating and carjacking another Oakland Park woman, now faces charges related to Alzenord’s homicide.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives have identified Antonino Santo Romano, 28, as the individual responsible for the death of Iliane Alzenord, 60, in Oakland Park. Romano, who was recently arrested in Port St. Lucie on charges of attempted felony murder and carjacking for brutally beating and carjacking another Oakland Park woman, now faces charges related to Alzenord’s homicide.

According to detectives, at approximately 7:57 p.m. Sunday, January 17, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vandalism call at 200 N.E. 56th Street in Oakland Park. Later that evening, at around 10 p.m., deputies made contact with a female who advised that her mother, Iliane Alzenord, lived in the home. The woman then explained she had been unable to make contact with Alzenord and had just arrived to do a welfare check. With the daughter’s permission, deputies entered the home and located Alzenord deceased. 

A preliminary investigation revealed Alzenord’s vehicle was located abandoned at the scene of a carjacking in Oakland Park earlier that evening. Through investigative methods, detectives were able to identify Romano as the suspect in Alzenord’s murder, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Friday, Jan. 29. 

Romano is currently being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail and will face the additional charge of first degree murder.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Pembroke Park Business Vandalized With “NAZI” and “CONVICT…

Joe Mcdermott

VIDEO: Multiple Arrests After Mob with Alleged ANTIFA Ties…

Christopher Boyle

Colorful Belt, Observant Deputies Lead To Suspect’s Arrest…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 870