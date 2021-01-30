CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach Detectives Seeking Suspect Wanted for Armed Robbery In Boynton Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – On Sunday, January 24, an armed robbery occurred at the Seaside Deli and Market located at 4635 North Ocean Boulevard in Boynton Beach. According to authorities, the suspect, a black male, entered the business and pointed a gun at the employees. The suspect, who was wearing a jacket with the word “NAVY” on it, then stole an undermined amount of cash from the business before fleeing the area eastbound by unknown means.

Probable cause exists to consider the subject to be armed and dangerous. If anyone can identify the suspect shown in surveillance images or have any information on this robbery they should contact Detective Grob at 561-688-4717.

Anyone who can identify this suspect(s) is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Spring Hill Mother Arrested After Leaving Two-Year-Old Home…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Fingerprints Used to Link Fort Myers Beach Man To Lighting…

Jessica Mcfadyen

650 Supporters Participate In “Run For Rick Case” During…

George McGregor
1 of 864