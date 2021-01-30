Palm Beach Detectives Seeking Suspect Wanted for Armed Robbery In Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – On Sunday, January 24, an armed robbery occurred at the Seaside Deli and Market located at 4635 North Ocean Boulevard in Boynton Beach. According to authorities, the suspect, a black male, entered the business and pointed a gun at the employees. The suspect, who was wearing a jacket with the word “NAVY” on it, then stole an undermined amount of cash from the business before fleeing the area eastbound by unknown means.

Probable cause exists to consider the subject to be armed and dangerous. If anyone can identify the suspect shown in surveillance images or have any information on this robbery they should contact Detective Grob at 561-688-4717.

Anyone who can identify this suspect(s) is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.