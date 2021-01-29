Spring Hill Mother Arrested After Leaving Two-Year-Old Home Alone

Jasmine Waddy, 23, told deputies she left the child at home alone so she could go to the store. Waddy was arrested on one charge of Child Neglect. Her bond was set at $2,000.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Thursday, January 28, at 9:40 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Claymore Street in Spring Hill to serve a civil contempt order on the homeowner, Rhonda Williams. Upon knocking on the door, a two-year-old child answered. Moments later a vehicle driven by the child’s mother, Jasmine Waddy, 23, pulled into the driveway.

Waddy told deputies that Williams, who is Waddy’s mother, was not home. Waddy further advised the child’s aunt was asleep inside the home. When deputies requested to speak to the aunt, Waddy closed the door.

A short time later Williams appeared from behind the home stating that she had been home asleep when the deputies first knocked. Deputies were able to locate a vehicle belonging to Williams parked on the street behind the house. Deputies noted the engine was still hot.

When confronted about the vehicle, Williams advised deputies she had not been home and only returned after Waddy called to inform her deputies were at the house. Waddy told deputies she left the child at home alone so she could go to the store. Waddy advised she was only gone for 5 or 10 minutes. Waddy was arrested on one charge of Child Neglect. Her bond was set at $2,000.