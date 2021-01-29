CrimeLocalSociety

Single Vehicle Crash Killed Man In Oakland Park; Despite Efforts of Bystanders To Free Driver, Vehicle Caught Fire; Pronounced on Scene

By Joe Mcdermott
CRASH ENDS FATALLY
 According to detectives, just after 11:30 p.m. on January 27, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash where a vehicle caught fire. Despite the efforts of bystanders to free the driver, he was pronounced deceased on scene. 

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff's Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a single vehicle crash that killed a man in Oakland Park on Wednesday night.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2009 Infiniti sedan was traveling westbound on East Oakland Park Boulevard when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a covered bus bench area, a fence, a business sign and, finally, a tree. As a result of the crash, the vehicle caught fire. Despite the efforts of bystanders to free the driver, the driver was pronounced deceased on scene. 

Witnesses told Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives that the driver of the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed moments before the crash. Detectives say they collected physical evidence on the scene corroborating witness statements that excessive speed by the driver contributed to the crash. The traffic homicide investigation is ongoing. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
