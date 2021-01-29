Marion County Detectives Locate Silver Springs Armed Robbery Suspect Within Thirty Minutes Of Crime

Samantha Carlson, 29, was arrested for Robbery with a Firearm. According to authorities, her probation for drug possession was also violated, and she was transported to the Marion County Jail without bond.

SILVER SPRINGS, FL – On Thursday, January 28, 2021, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detectives arrested 29-year-old Samantha Carlson for Robbery with a Firearm. According to authorities, at 8:15am, MCSO received a call for service from the Dollar General, located at 16085 E Highway 40, in Silver Springs, in reference to an armed robbery that just occurred.

When deputies arrives, two employees said they were working when an unknown female entered the business and waited near the cash register. When the victims responded to the counter, Carlson pointed what was believed to be a firearm wrapped in a black bag at the two of them and demanded money from the cash register. After a brief discussion, Carlson took a bag of cash and fled in a maroon 4-door car.

The victims were able to obtain a partial license plate number for the vehicle Carlson was driving and provided it to the detectives. MCSO personnel searched the area and located the vehicle approximately 20 minutes later at 16900 E Fort King Street. Carlson was taken into custody and both victims identified her as the woman who held them at gun point.

Detectives obtained permission to search the residence on E Fort King Street and the vehicle Carlson was driving. They were able to locate the clothing the victims described Carlson was wearing and $140.00 in the driver seat of the vehicle. When Carlson was interviewed about the incident, she confessed to the robbery and stated she wrapped her hand in a headrest cover to give the appearance that she was armed. Carlson also advised she committed the crime because she has an addiction to crack cocaine and wanted the money to help pay bills.

Carlson was placed under arrest for Robbery with a Firearm, her probation for drug possession was violated, and she was transported to the Marion County Jail without bond.