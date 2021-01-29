Frank Biden Touts Proximity To New Commander-in-Chief In Inauguration Day Ad For Florida Law Firm

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden reportedly issued repeated warnings to his family members – in particular his son Hunter and brothers Frank and Jim – to be cautious regarding their business dealings before the November 2020 presidential election, according to reports.

One quote to that end was reportedly made from Biden to his brother Frank, who he took aside and cautioned him while campaigning for the election.

“For Christ’s sake, watch yourself,” Biden allegedly said. “Don’t get sucked into something that would, first of all, hurt you.”

In October 2019, Biden had promised that, if successful in his bid for the presidency, he would avoid the many family political and business entanglements that dogged former President Donald Trump during his term in office, including when he appointed his own daughter and son-in-law as official advisors.

“No one in my family will have an office in the White House, will sit in on meetings as if they are a Cabinet member, will, in fact, have any business relationship with anyone that relates to a foreign corporation or a foreign country,” Biden said.

However, the business dealings of Biden’s family members – at the forefront his son Hunter’s alleged relationships with companies based in Ukraine and China – have continued to follow the President throughout his campaign and into the White House.

Most recently, eyebrows were raised when the Florida-based Berman Law Group, for whom Frank Biden is a senior advisor, ran an ad on Inauguration Day about a lawsuit against sugar cane companies which highlighted Frank’s relationship with his newly-presidential brother.

There are also questions regarding Biden’s pick for Attorney General, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Merrick Garland. By all accounts a great choice for the job – Garland was previous President Barack Obama’s pick to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court, a move that was blocked by previous Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – but some Republicans are raising concerns over a Biden appointee overseeing an ongoing Justice Department investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, including Senate Judiciary Committee member Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).