Flagler Detectives Investigating Shooting in Palm Coast “K” Section; Car and Home Targeted in Revenge Attack; Three Charged; Ongoing Investigation

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to a call for service after residents in the “K” section of Palm Coast reported hearing gunfire on Kalamazoo Trail around 6:48 pm on Thursday night. Deputies located a silver Ford Fusion fleeing the area, which matched the description of the vehicle involved in the incident. Deputies conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and detained all five occupants. Two handguns could be seen in plain view. Three handguns were recovered total.

Members of the FCSO Investigative Services Division (ISD) arrived to conduct an investigation into the shooting. Through investigative methods detectives were able to locate video and audio segments from home surveillance systems in the area that showed the incident. Video evidence shows the suspect vehicle arrive at the victim’s residence 6:48 p.m. Gunshots can be seen seconds later from the front passenger of the vehicle and the backseat passenger on the driver’s side. The suspect vehicle then leaves the scene at a high rate of speed less than one minute later.

There were no injuries reported from the shooting. Numerous shell casings were recovered along with evidence of gunshots hitting a parked car on the property as well as numerous bullets that landed inside the residence.

“Here we have grown men who think they can handle disagreements with gunfire. Two of them aren’t even from around here and they thought they could come here and commit a crime and get away with it,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “They are lucky they did not injury anyone this reckless and very dangerous behavior. Violence doesn’t solve problems, it only creates more problems. Our deputies and detectives did a great job in quickly locating the suspects and taking them off the streets and to the Green Roof Inn. I hope the system holds these offenders accountable and send them to prison for a long time.”

18-year-old Jamey Jahiem Bennet was arrested and charged with Shooting a Missile at a Dwelling. 25- year-old Paul Philippe Pajotte was arrested and charged with Shooting a Missile at a Dwelling and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon. He also had an active warrant out of Orange County for Violation of Probation for Identity Fraud. 21-year-old Randy Alexandre was arrested and charged with Shooting a Missile at a Dwelling. All three are being held with no bond allowed.

Two 16-year-old juveniles who were passengers in the vehicle were released at the scene to their parents. This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information or video surveillance on this incident, please contact the FCSO at 386-313-4911 and mention Case Number 2021-8758 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.