Fauci: US May Start Vaccinating Young Children for COVID by Late Spring or Summer

By Christopher Boyle
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top health expert, has announced that the Biden Administration is gearing up for the possibility of starting to provide vaccination for young children by the late spring or early summer, according to reports.

Fauci noted that clinical studies will be starting in the “next couple of months” to make sure that current COVID-19 vaccines, which are currently approved for adult use, are also safe to be administered to children as well.

The results of these studies will likely have a major impact upon ongoing discussions on how and when to reopen public schools, which have struggled to stay open throughout the entire pandemic; many schools were forced to resort to remote learning in the past year, which some studies indicate can have a negative impact upon students in the long-term.

President Joe Biden has previously stated that his goal is to have most schools in the United States reopened within his first 100 days in office, which would be in late April of this year.

The two current COVID-19 vaccines – manufactured in record time by Pfizer and Moderna – that are being distributed and administered to health care workers, nursing home residents and older Americans initially were not tested on young children or pregnant women. Current research indicates that children catch and spread COVID-19 approximately 50 percent less than adults, though they can still contribute significantly to spreading the virus, especially among vulnerable populations.

