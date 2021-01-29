Democrats Urge Monthly $2,000 Checks For Every Citizen Till End of Pandemic; Includes Immigrant Workers, Refugees, and Family

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) takes to the stage and waves to the crowd at the 2019 Youth Climate Strike in Washington D.C., March 15, 2019. Editorial credit: Paris Malone / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. According to reports, over 50 Democratic members of the House of Representatives are already looking past President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package – which would provide $1,400 checks, expanded unemployment, and local government funding – and are now asking for monthly payments for Americans throughout the remainder of the pandemic.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Min) wrote a letter to President Joe Biden and vice President Kamala Harris this week – signed by over 50 supporting members of the House – stating that the current relief package is not enough and asking for monthly payments of $2,000 for each and every citizen.

“As we look at the coming year, another one-time round of checks would provide a temporary lifeline, but when that money runs out, families will once again struggle to pay for basic necessities,” Omar wrote in the letter. “One more check is not enough during this public health and economic crisis. Many families cannot afford to wait for eight months between payments. To truly build back better, families need stability and certainty through ongoing relief – they cannot be at the mercy of Congressional gridlock.”

Among the House members supporting the monthly payment plan are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

A one-time payment of $2,000 is not enough.



Today, I led a letter with my colleagues urging the Biden-Harris Administration to include monthly recurring survival checks in their future economic relief plans.



We must meet this moment and deliver transformative change. pic.twitter.com/qqV9YUScwr — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) January 28, 2021

Omar is requesting that the monthly payments persist until the pandemic is at an end and the economy has recovered; in addition, she is calling for the $2,000 checks to also go to immigrant workers, refugees, and their family members as well.

However, it is likely that Republicans, who are already balking at Biden’s $1.9 trillion package, will be even less receptive to Omar’s proposal. But since Democrats have a lead in both the House and Senate, they are considering passing Biden’s package via a process known as budget reconciliation, which would not require any Republican votes for approval.