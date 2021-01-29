650 Supporters Participate In “Run For Rick Case” During 24th Annual Virtual Dunn’s Run; All Proceeds To Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) and over 650 supporters participated in the 24th annual “Run for Rick” Rick Case Automotive Group Dunn’s Run, an on-line / virtual 5-mile & 5k walk-run with a special tribute to Rick Case for his 34 years of dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.
The annual event sponsored by Rick Case Automotive Group and chaired by Jim Dunn and Tony Van Ness was held in honor of the late, Rick Case, a leader in giving in South Florida. The 2021 Dunn’s Run achieved a record year raising $126,000 to support the positive growth of the children in our communities.
“We appreciate this honor for Rick, our entire company is dedicated to supporting the community and Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County as we will never let Rick’s impact on this organization be forgotten,”Rita Case, CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group
“Our organization is grateful for over three decades of support by Rick Case. This year’s event was one of the ways the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) will show appreciation and gratitude to pay tribute to a legend,”Matt Organ, Co-CEO of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth. Serving more than 12,000 at-risk youths, ages 6-18 each year from its 12 Broward County-area clubs, their purpose is to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCBC has once again received the coveted 4 stars rating (out of 4 stars) for the ninth year in a row. Only 3% of the Non-Profits in the USA have achieved this level of excellence from Charity Navigator. Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is located at 877 NW 61st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For more information call (954) 537-1010 or view the website at www.bgcbc.org.