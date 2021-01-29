BusinessLocalPress Releases

650 Supporters Participate In “Run For Rick Case” During 24th Annual Virtual Dunn’s Run; All Proceeds To Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward

By George McGregor
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Raquel Case with Rick Case Employees. The annual event sponsored by Rick Case Automotive Group and chaired by Jim Dunn and Tony Van Ness was held in honor of the late, Rick Case, a leader in giving in South Florida.
Raquel Case with Rick Case Employees. The annual event sponsored by Rick Case Automotive Group and chaired by Jim Dunn and Tony Van Ness was held in honor of the late, Rick Case, a leader in giving in South Florida. All Proceeds Went To The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Sponsored By Rick Case Automotive Group.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) and over 650 supporters participated in the 24th annual “Run for Rick” Rick Case Automotive Group Dunn’s Run, an on-line / virtual 5-mile & 5k walk-run with a special tribute to Rick Case for his 34 years of dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

Remy Case; Francesca Case; Charlie Case; Rita Case; Ryan Case; Raquel Case and dog Enzo.
Remy Case; Francesca Case; Charlie Case; Rita Case; Ryan Case; Raquel Case and dog Enzo. The 2021 Dunn’s Run achieved a record year raising $126,000 to support the positive growth of the children in our communities.
Remy Case; Francesca Case; Charlie Case; Rita Case; Ryan Case; Raquel Case and dog Enzo.
Remy Case; Francesca Case; Charlie Case; Rita Case; Ryan Case; Raquel Case and dog Enzo. The annual event sponsored by Rick Case Automotive Group and chaired by Jim Dunn and Tony Van Ness was held in honor of the late, Rick Case, a leader in giving in South Florida.

The annual event sponsored by Rick Case Automotive Group and chaired by Jim Dunn and Tony Van Ness was held in honor of the late, Rick Case, a leader in giving in South Florida. The 2021 Dunn’s Run achieved a record year raising $126,000 to support the positive growth of the children in our communities.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
Rick Case employees with Raquel Case. The 2021 Dunn’s Run achieved a record year raising $126,000 to support the positive growth of the children in our communities.
Rick Case employees with Raquel Case. The 2021 Dunn’s Run achieved a record year raising $126,000 to support the positive growth of the children in our communities. All Proceeds Went To The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Sponsored By Rick Case Automotive Group.
Rick Case Employees at the Finish Line. All Proceeds Went To The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Sponsored By Rick Case Automotive Group.
Rick Case Employees at the Finish Line. All Proceeds Went To The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Sponsored By Rick Case Automotive Group.

“We appreciate this honor for Rick, our entire company is dedicated to supporting the community and Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County as we will never let Rick’s impact on this organization be forgotten,”

Rita Case, CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group

“Our organization is grateful for over three decades of support by Rick Case. This year’s event was one of the ways the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) will show appreciation and gratitude to pay tribute to a legend,”

Matt Organ, Co-CEO of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County
Runners at the Dunn's Run for Rick. All Proceeds Went To The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Sponsored By Rick Case Automotive Group.
Runners at the Dunn’s Run for Rick. All Proceeds Went To The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Sponsored By Rick Case Automotive Group.
The JR Dunn Family. he 24th annual “Run for Rick” Rick Case Automotive Group Dunn’s Run, an on-line / virtual 5-mile & 5k walk-run with a special tribute to Rick Case for his 34 years of dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.
The JR Dunn Family. The 24th annual “Run for Rick” Rick Case Automotive Group Dunn’s Run, an on-line / virtual 5-mile & 5k walk-run with a special tribute to Rick Case for his 34 years of dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) is a non-profit 501(c) (3) private agency, dedicated to helping young people improve their lives by building self-esteem and developing values and skills during their critical period of growth. Serving more than 12,000 at-risk youths, ages 6-18 each year from its 12 Broward County-area clubs, their purpose is to inspire and enable children to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCBC has once again received the coveted 4 stars rating (out of 4 stars) for the ninth year in a row. Only 3% of the Non-Profits in the USA have achieved this level of excellence from Charity Navigator. Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is located at 877 NW 61st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309. For more information call (954) 537-1010 or view the website at www.bgcbc.org.

Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Flagler Detectives Investigating Shooting in Palm Coast “K”…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Fauci: US May Start Vaccinating Young Children for COVID by…

Christopher Boyle

Democrats Urge Monthly $2,000 Checks For Every Citizen Till…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 956