650 Supporters Participate In “Run For Rick Case” During 24th Annual Virtual Dunn’s Run; All Proceeds To Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) and over 650 supporters participated in the 24th annual “Run for Rick” Rick Case Automotive Group Dunn’s Run, an on-line / virtual 5-mile & 5k walk-run with a special tribute to Rick Case for his 34 years of dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.

The annual event sponsored by Rick Case Automotive Group and chaired by Jim Dunn and Tony Van Ness was held in honor of the late, Rick Case, a leader in giving in South Florida. The 2021 Dunn’s Run achieved a record year raising $126,000 to support the positive growth of the children in our communities.

“We appreciate this honor for Rick, our entire company is dedicated to supporting the community and Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County as we will never let Rick’s impact on this organization be forgotten,” Rita Case, CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group

“Our organization is grateful for over three decades of support by Rick Case. This year’s event was one of the ways the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) will show appreciation and gratitude to pay tribute to a legend,” Matt Organ, Co-CEO of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

