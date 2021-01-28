Biden Sets Modern-Day Record for Number of Executive Orders Signed in First Week

In his first week in office, Biden reportedly signed a total of 37 executive orders, although some of these were actually presidential proclamations and memorandums, which aren’t the same but can carry similar weight; the actual number of full-fledged executive orders number at 22, which is still a record. Photo credit: C-SPAN.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to Newsweek, President Joe Biden hit the ground running during the first week of his presidency, issuing more executive orders than any other modern-day president in history during that period of time.

In his first week in office, Biden reportedly signed a total of 37 executive orders, although some of these were actually presidential proclamations and memorandums, which aren’t the same but can carry similar weight; the actual number of full-fledged executive orders number at 22, which is still a record.

Many of the actual orders were aimed at topics such as racial justice and immigration, while others were specifically to undo policies of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, including re-entering the United States into the Paris Climate Agreement.

In contrast, President Trump signed four executive orders in his first week, President Barack Obama signed five, and President George W. Bush signed zero.

It’s not uncommon for a new president to sign executive orders when first taking office, but the sheer volume of them in Biden’s first week has drawn the ire of Republicans, including Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who tweeted

“The party that spent four years calling President Trump a dictator are now applauding Joe Biden for setting the record of week-one executive orders.”

The party that spent four years calling President Trump a dictator are now applauding Joe Biden for setting the record of week-one executive orders. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) January 27, 2021

In addition, Rudy Giuliani, who serves as President Trump’s personal lawyer, also voiced a negative opinion of Biden’s out-of-the-gate flurry of executive orders in a since-deleted tweet.

“Biden once said that excessive reliance on executive orders, ignoring the Legislature, is dictatorial,” he said. “Well Joe do you remember saying that it could be dictatorial. Are you aware enough that it now applies to you?”

However, experts say that Biden’s early start is no indication of how reliant he will be on executive orders going forward. After all, President Obama signed a total of 276 executive orders during his eight years in office; contrast that with President Trump, who signed nearly as many – a total of 220 – in just four years, a fast pace that Republicans at the time praised.

However, the all-time champ of executive orders remains Franklin D. Roosevelt, who issued 3,721 in his 12 years in office.