Three Suspects Arrested in Hernando Beach Trailer Theft

HERNANDO BEACH, FL – On Tuesday, January 26 at 9:40 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call from a resident on Turks Cap Drive in Hernando Beach in reference to a group of unknown subjects who were attempting to attach a trailer to their truck. The resident approached the individuals to ask what was going on but said the subjects quickly dismissed him, which made him suspicious.

The resident followed the individuals as they towed the trailer that contained three zero-turn lawn mowers down Shoal Line Boulevard. Deputies were able to locate the suspects in the area of Shoal Line Boulevard and Calienta Street. The three individuals were identified as Adam Logan 46, Tara Pantas, 35, and Christopher Lillie, 39.

An investigation revealed that the victim had previously left the trailer on the side of Shoal Line Boulevard due to a mechanical issue with his vehicle. The suspects had observed the trailer on the roadside and decided to steal it. The suspects quickly connected the trailer to their truck and removed it from the area attempting to not be seen, however, the trailer was not securely attached to their vehicle so the group pulled over to adjust it. This is when the suspects were observed by a resident who then reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area to locate the suspects. It was determined that the subjects had unlawfully stolen the trailer and mowers. Deputies also located fentanyl in Logan’s possession. The owner of the trailer responded to the scene to positively identify the trailer and mowers. These items were returned to the victim.

Logan, Lillie, and Pantas were each charged with Grand Theft – More than $20,000, but less than $100,000. Additionally, Logan was charged with Possession of Fentanyl. All three were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where Lillie and Pantas are being held in lieu of a $5,000 each. Logan is being held on a $7,000 bond.