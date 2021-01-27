CrimeLocalSociety

Single Vehicle Crash in North Lauderdale Kills Miami Man

By Joe Mcdermott
MAN DIES IN CRASH
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – A 60-year-old Miami man was killed in a single vehicle crash Friday night. According to authorities, at about 7:35 p.m. on January 22, Broward Sheriff Office deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Southgate Boulevard and Southwest 83rd Avenue in North Lauderdale.

According to Broward Sheriff’s traffic homicide detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed that prior to the crash, George K. Rockerman, 60,  was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 eastbound on Southgate Boulevard at a high rate of speed while maneuvering in and out of traffic. Rockerman drove over a raised concrete curb, through a grass median and struck a tree. 
Detectives believe excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
