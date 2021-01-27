Single Vehicle Crash in North Lauderdale Kills Miami Man

According to authorities, at about 7:35 p.m. on January 22, Broward Sheriff Office deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Southgate Boulevard and Southwest 83rd Avenue in North Lauderdale.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – A 60-year-old Miami man was killed in a single vehicle crash Friday night. According to authorities, at about 7:35 p.m. on January 22, Broward Sheriff Office deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Southgate Boulevard and Southwest 83rd Avenue in North Lauderdale.

According to Broward Sheriff’s traffic homicide detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed that prior to the crash, George K. Rockerman, 60, was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 eastbound on Southgate Boulevard at a high rate of speed while maneuvering in and out of traffic. Rockerman drove over a raised concrete curb, through a grass median and struck a tree.

Detectives believe excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.