SILENCE AT ONCE! YouTube Indefinitely Suspends Trump, Demonetizes Personal Attorney Giuliani’s Channel – “Heil, mein Führer!” “Sieg Heil!”

YouTube has indefinitely suspended Donald Trump making it the latest in a string of social media platforms that have either outright banned the former President or severely limited his access following the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riots.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – According to reports, Donald Trump has had his YouTube channel indefinitely suspended, making it the latest in a string of social media platforms that have either outright banned the former President or severely limited his access following the aftermath of the January 6 Capitol riots.

In addition, long-time Trump friend and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has had his own YouTube channel officially demonetized, meaning he is currently no longer able to make ad revenue off of his video clips.

The ban of Trump’s channel – which had just under three million subscribers – takes away one of the remaining means Trump had to communicate directly with his supporters, with the former President already having been permanently banned from his social media platform of choice – Twitter – along with Facebook, and Instagram.

“In light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, the Donald J. Trump channel will remain suspended,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement to Politico. “Our teams are staying vigilant and closely monitoring for any new developments.”

YouTube had previously suspended Trump’s channel “for at least a week” after content uploaded on January 12 was removed by the Google-owned company “for inciting violence,” although it is not currently known what the exact nature of the video or videos in question was.

The company also noted that Giuliani would no longer be allowed to participate in the YouTube Partner Program – which enables content creators to make money via ads – for consistently violating their policies by posting videos featuring misinformation in regards to the U.S. presidential election. Giuliani’s channel – which has approximately 600,000 subscribers – will be allowed to appeal the ban in 30 days, provided the offending content is removed.

Giuliani has also been recently hit with a $1.3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems after he repeatedly alleged in the media that the voting machine company was responsible for widespread voting fraud in the 2020 election.